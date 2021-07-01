The Pullman City Council will hold a special meeting 3 p.m. Friday to discuss possibly banning fireworks within the city limits.
The agenda for the virtual meeting lists a discussion and potential action on “revoking licenses and or permits for the sale of retail fireworks and public display of fireworks in the city limits of Pullman.”
The council may also take emergency action to ban the discharge of fireworks in the city.
The meeting can be viewed on the City of Pullman YouTube channel. People can also listen to the meeting by calling (855) 200-4555.