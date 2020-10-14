Rancho Viejo, a restaurant in Pullman, was damaged this morning after being struck by a semi-truck trailer.
Pullman Police Department Cmndr. Jake Opgenorth said building inspectors checked the building on the corner of Paradise Street and Grand Avenue and it appears the damage is only cosmetic.
He said the wheels on the trailer malfunctioned when the vehicle turned right onto Paradise Street from Grand Avenue. The trailer swung into Rancho Viejo as a result.
The accident, which was reported just before 7:30 a.m., temporarily closed lanes on Paradise Street and Grand Avenue. No one was injured.