Pumpkin puppy

Barron, a toy poodle, is perched atop a green pumpkin. Le Ann Wilson snapped the photo on Oct. 30 at her home in Orofino. The Wilsons adopted Barron, who lost the use of his hind legs in July shortly after he was rescued by Helping Hands Rescue in Lewiston. The spoiled, 6-pound pet enjoys vanilla ice cream, long naps and snuggling with his “mom,” according to Wilson.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- UPDATE: 2022 General Election Results for Latah and Whitman counties
- Crash near Viola sends five people to hospital
- Moscow City Council approves subdivision with some reluctance
- WSU Police sergeant resigns after sexual misconduct accusation
- Nelson trails Foreman in early results
- Latah County asked to check internet speeds
- Loomis, Berglund leading Latah County commissioner races
- Former Vandals get emotional upon Hall induction
- Democrats rally late to claim seats on Latah delegation
- Pullman hospital bond appears to be passing