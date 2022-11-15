Questions still swirl around Moscow after four University of Idaho students were apparently murdered during the weekend, but police did announce Tuesday the victims were killed by an “edged weapon.”
"Although no weapons have been located, based on preliminary information, investigators believe that an edged weapon such as a knife was used. Autopsies are scheduled to be completed later this week and will hopefully provide more definitive information on the exact cause of the deaths," according to a city of Moscow news release that was distributed Tuesday morning.
Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the autopsy of the victims will be performed today.
The Moscow Police Department and Idaho State Police are investigating the alleged murders after law enforcement discovered the victims Sunday in a residence on King Road.
No suspects are in custody and the “edged weapon” thought to be used in the attack hasn’t been recovered. Investigators believe this was "an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large," the news release said.
The four students who were killed were Ethan Chapin, a freshman from Mount Vernon, Wash.; Xana Kernodle, a junior from Post Falls; Madison Mogen, a senior from Coeur d’Alene; and Kaylee Goncalves, a senior from Rathdrum, Idaho.
In another news release distributed Tuesday evening, the city stated it understands the community’s fears about the incident.
“At this time, we have shared every piece of information that we can without compromising the ongoing investigation,” the news release said.
It asked the community to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The police hope to have more information today.
“We want answers and deeply desire to see this case solved thoroughly and quickly and to bring justice for Ethan, Madison, Xana and Kaylee and their families,” the news release said. “We owe it to them, their families, and this community to do all that we can do and do it well.”
Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said in an email to the Daily News he knows there is “a huge amount of generalized fear among the public with no suspect and not realizing the detailed work needed to ‘work the case.’ ”
“We're doing what we can as quickly as possible and please have patience while we work toward a robust solution and eventually prosecution,” he said.
Bettge also clarified the comments he made to the New York Times on Monday labeling the incident as a “crime of passion.”
He said that quote was part of a larger comment that “it could have been: crime of passion, botched burglary or robbery gone wrong.”
Ethan Chapin’s mother, Stacey Chapin, rebutted Bettge’s New York Times quote in an interview with the Idaho Statesman.
“They were stabbed. We got the call,” Chapin said. “I don’t want people to make assumptions about our kids. It wasn’t drugs and it was definitely not some passion thing between these kids. Someone entered the house.”
Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger did not elaborate on why the police believe the public is safe from the attacker. Instead, he referred to Tuesday’s news release from the city.
He confirmed that none of the victims were the alleged attacker. He also confirmed that the unconscious person police initially responded to Sunday on King Road was one of the four victims.
On Tuesday, a makeshift memorial was created in front of Mad Greek, the Main Street restaurant where Kernodle and Mogen worked. The business temporarily closed to mourn their loss.
Online fundraising accounts have been set up for the families Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle.
A joint account for the families of Mogen and Goncalves can be found at gf.me/v/c/2997/madison-may-mogen. An account for Xana Kernodle's family can be found at gf.me/v/c/2997/xana-kernodle.
