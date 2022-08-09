A big check from the Elks

The Moscow Elks Lodge recently awarded Family Promise of the Palouse a $6,000 grant to assist with programs and services benefiting families in need in Whitman and Latah counties. Shown here with a giant check are Elks Exalted Ruler Brian Loomis, and Autumn Avery, executive director for Family Promise of the Palouse. The Moscow Elks Lodge also recently awarded a $2,000 grant to Coast Transportation and $500 to the Disabilities Action Center. In addition, the lodge received a $1,000 grant to use to support our veterans in need throughout Whitman and Latah counties and invites any veteran who is in need of financial help to calling 208-882-2577 or email adavery@yahoo.com.