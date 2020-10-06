A harlequin performance

A 12-week-old harlequin great Dane, Klaus Von Friedrich, sits on a couch at the home of Christi Young on Aug. 18 in Boise. This photo was submitted by Young’s mother, Sue Young, of Lewiston.

A 12-week-old harelquin great Dane, Klaus Von Friedrich, sits on a couch at the home of Christi Young on Aug. 18 in Boise. This photo was submitted by Young’s mother, Sue Young of Lewiston.

Tags

Recommended for you