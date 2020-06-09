A new face

The south face of the Pullman Depot Heritage Center is seen for the first time in decades June 3 after one of the passenger cars was moved to its new home near Colfax. A second passenger car will be moved to a residence near Moscow. This photo was submitted by Kathleen Ryan, of Pullman.

