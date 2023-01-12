A Speck-tacular afternoon

Speck enjoys a run by the river. Owner Sheri Hartshorn snapped this image and uploaded it to “Share Your Snaps,” an online community photo album at inland360.com, where you can check out other great images and submit your own.

Speck enjoys a run by the river. Owner Sheri Hartshorn snapped this image and uploaded it to “Share Your Snaps,” an online community photo album at inland360.com, where you can check out other great images and submit your own.

Tags

Recommended for you