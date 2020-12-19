Ahsoka the cat

Ahsoka the cat enjoys ice skating in Carol Ryrie Brink Park in Moscow. The talented cat belongs to Rebecca Hill, who submitted the photo. Have a great shot of your own to share? Email it directly to photo@dnews.com with the subject line “Reader Photo” and we’ll work to get it published.

