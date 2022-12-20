‘Always pick the rock’

Former Washington State University football coach Mike Leach, right, poses with the Overstreet family (and a friend) at Zeppoz during the recording of Leach's weekly radio show back in 2017. Pictured left to right are Melissa Overstreet, Ava Aled (partially hidden), Daniel Overstreet, Jon Overstreet and Leach. Here's what Jon Oversteet remembers about the encounter: "My son (Daniel) asked Coach Leach what he should pick in the game rock, paper, scissors and Coach Leach responded, 'Dan, alway pick the rock.'" Leach, who coached eight season at WSU, died Dec. 12.

