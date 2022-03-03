Flannigan Creek begins to flood a plain along U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday afternoon outside of Potlatch. Moderate flooding is expected this week around Potlatch and Moscow, with more rain showers expected on the Palouse and elsewhere late Wednesday and early this morning, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane. Rivers that could rise this week include Paradise Creek in Moscow; the Palouse River near Potlatch; St. Joe River at St. Maries and Calder; and Coeur d’Alene River at Cataldo, according to the NWS.