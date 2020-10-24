The 2020 American Legion Junior Blue Devils baseball team and local businesses teamed up this summer and fall to assist families in need. KG Maintenance, Omega Electric and Total Lawn Care helped sponsor the team by purchasing close to six cords of firewood. Throughout the summer, Blue Devils players cut and split the wood while parents searched for families in need. Through a local church group, two households were identified, connections were made and firewood was delivered. Players who helped in the effort were Levi Anderson, Tyson Izzo, Ethan McLaughlin, Alex Windsor, Jack Driskill, Jamison Green, Jack Bales, Garrett Farrell, Mike Kiblen, Preston Boyer, Tyler Howard, Cam House and Tommy Holt.
