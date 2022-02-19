Apparently, it is going to leave a mark

Jerry Cunnington on Thursday uploaded this image to “Share Your Snaps,” the online community photo album at Inland360. Best to let Jerry describe what you’re seeing: “I was reading one morning when a loud noise was heard at our patio slider. It startled me and our Bashan Poodle guard dog which ran for safety under the bed. I looked outside and found feathers but no bird. It must have flown away with a bad headache and a few less feathers. It left a perfect print of itself on the glass, which I was able to capture.”

