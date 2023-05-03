Award winner

Stephanie M. Fosback, above, was awarded the Outstanding Volunteer Clinical Teacher Award by the American College of Physicians April 27 at the San Diego Convention Center, where the group hosted its annual conference. The American College of Physicians is a national organization of internal medicine physicians. Fosback is a primary care general internal medicine physician with Palouse Medical in Pullman. Fosback earned the award for consistently volunteering her services to instruct medical students, residents or other trainees outside of their academic responsibilities. In addition to her work at Palouse Medical, Dr. Fosback is a clinical associate professor with the University of Washington School of Medicine, where she has earned numerous teaching awards.
