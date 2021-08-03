Back in service

The Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman celebrated its first in-person service since April 2020 on July 25. Attendees were greeted to a newly renovated sanctuary with hybrid technology, chairs instead of pews, live music and much needed face-to-face, but masked, socialization. Pastor Steve Van Kuiken gave a sermon on the theme of an extravagant welcome.

