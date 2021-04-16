Badger don’t care

This badger was spotted April 4 just west of Clarkston by Mary Hayward. She sumbitted the image to “Share Your Snaps,” a community photo album at inland360.com. Readers are encourage to check it out and submit their best images for consideration as a Reader Photo of the Day.
