Jaime Jovanovich-Walker, left, from the Palouse Land Trust submitted this image with this note: "The Palouse Land Trust would love to give a huge shoutout to Pullman Walmart manager Branden and team for their incredible community spirit and philanthropy. The land trust recently received a grant from the store to add accessibility and educational amenities at the Neuman Environmental Learning Pavilion in Troy. Thank you for your support, Store 1870."