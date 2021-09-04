The Moscow Elks Lodge awarded a $5,500 grant to Latah County Youth Services to assist with various youth needs in Latah County. Latah County Youth Services serves a population that is indigent, distressed and underprivileged; the majority of whom have multiple children in the home. The grant will be used to fund back-to-school needs, including backpacks, alarm clocks, haircuts and other items not necessarily available to the youth they serve. A secondary project of the grant will support crisis services. Pictured, left to right, are Sarah Swanson, director of Latah County Adult Misdemeanor Probation, Ben McGuckin, Exalted Ruler of the Moscow Elks Lodge, and Skye Taylor, director of Latah County Youth Services.