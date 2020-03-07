Bowling for a cause

Bowlers participate in a tournament to benefit the Whitman County Humane Society and NW Cancer Foundation of Hope in 2019 at Zeppoz in Pullman. This year’s tournament will start at 11 a.m. today (Saturday) at Zeppoz. This photo was submitted by Ron Morgan who, along with his wife, Heather, have organized the tournament for 16 years and raised more than $125,000 for the two charities.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- UPDATE: Genesee, Troy schools closed Monday as precautionary measure related to coronavirus
- WSU vet hospital patient receives hero’s discharge
- It’s the end of an era in tiny Helmer
- Genesee and Troy schools closed today as precautionary measure
- City: Stay off the field at Mountain View Park
- Moscow EMS, fire services up to par, officials say
- Leona J. Ailor
- His View: We can beat Coronavirus
- Dan H. McLachlan
- Pullman hospital talks coronavirus
Your guide to the best businesses in the region