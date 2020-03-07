Bowling for a cause

Bowlers participate in a tournament to benefit the Whitman County Humane Society and NW Cancer Foundation of Hope in 2019 at Zeppoz in Pullman. This year’s tournament will start at 11 a.m. today at Zeppoz. This photo was submitted by Ron Morgan who, along with his wife, Heather, have organized the tournament for 16 years and raised more than $125,000 for the two charities.