Bridge over the Clearwater

The North Fork Clearwater River Bridge spans the Clearwater River near Ahsahka below the Dworshak Dam. “(The Train Bridge) probably has more memories attached to it than any bridge in the area,” wrote Jessie Spears, who took this photo and submitted it to Share Your Snaps, the community photo album at inland360.com. “If bridges could talk, this one would have a billion stories to tell.”

