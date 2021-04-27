Bridge to adventure

Maya Salada, of Moscow, uses the new bridge at Idlers Rest for the first time. Photo snapped and submitted by Douglas Salada.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Pullman church moving locations
- Nurse to run for Moscow City Council seat
- Pullman police warn public about ‘rape day’
- Logos School gets OK for expansion
- Mayor Lambert won’t seek reelection
- Moscow Renaissance Fair is on for May 1, but moves downtown
- Death
- Anna Lou Conditt
- Moscow police department adds new set of eyes
- Christine Annette Samuelson Slusarenko