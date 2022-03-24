Bringing home some hardware

Members of the 4-H Palouse Area Robotics team competed Friday and Saturday at the Sundome in Yakima against about two dozen other high school teams from across the Pacific Northwest and earned the prestigious Engineering Inspiration Award at the event. The Yakima event was one of several competitions planned in 2022 in the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) STEM program. Pictured after Saturday’s award’s ceremony are, left to right, Abbie Tsui (Pullman High School), Isaac White (Moscow High School), Lynnlin Qiao (Pullman), Amy Fugh (Pullman), Caden Perry (Moscow), Jason Li (Pullman), Benji Sobeloff-Gittes (Moscow), Brian Fugh (Pullman), Laura Harris (home school and Spokane Falls Community Colege), George Burke (Pullman, obscured), Alex Rhoades (Pullman), Ted Norton (Pullman), and Carter Casten (Colfax High School).