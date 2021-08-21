Helen Wootton, of Moscow, submitted this image taken in 1915 of couples camping at Cedar Grove, about 40 miles from Moscow Mountain, according to Wootton. Adults pictured are, left to right, Freeman Stockwell, Fanee Moore Stockwell, Mable Moore Town, Jeanne Moore Medanhall and Harry Town. Louis Mendenhall is taking the picture and the baby pictured is Gordon Mendenhall, the son of Jeanne and Louis. The Moore women were daughters of Frederick and Helen Moore, who had an orchard and dairy farm on the ridge above what is now Moscow Walmart store. Wootton is the grandaughter of Mable and Harry Town.