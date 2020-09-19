Can’t see for all the smoke

Smoke from wildfires obscures the lake at the end of a dock on Sept. 12 at Plummer Point in Heyburn State Park, in this photo submitted by Richard Elgar. The bike trail in the park had recently opened after being closed because of a fire in the park.

