Cans for days

Moscow High School Associated Student Body President Ava Jakich-Kunze, left, and Vice President Amari Bethel stand with a portion of the more than 1,400 cans of food donated by students during a recent food drive at the high school. The drive was sponsored by Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.

