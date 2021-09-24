Cat on a pedestal

Chris Dopke of Moscow submitted this image of her friend’s cat sitting atop a “pedestal” in her friend’s Pullman backyard. The photographer, friend and cat were attending the Palouse Choral Society’s welcome back picnic Aug. 30.

