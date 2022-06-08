Celebrating 100 years

Day Bassett, shown hugging a great-granddaughter while her mother records the moment, celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday with a party attended by 125 family members and friends in Pullman. Bassett has lived in Pullman since 1948. He worked as a Washington State University irrigation and water management engineer and served during World War II as an Army pilot instructor, teaching pilots to fly the B-17 bomber. Bassett was for decades a local leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He now lives in Bishop Place and retains an interest in local and world news and events. Terence L. Day snapped the photo and submitted to the Daily News.