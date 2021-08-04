Earl Bennett, right, District 2 trustee for the Idaho State Historical Society, presents a Century Farm Award to Dale Iverson on July 11. The award recognizes families that have had their farms for 100 years or longer. The 117-year-old Iverson farm just south of Blaine was started by Ole and Olava Iverson and has been passed down through the generations to Dale. Dale’s nephew, Ken Iverson, operates the farm today and he was recently joined by his son, Kirk. About 40 relatives and friends joined in the celebration at the farm. About 450 farms in Idaho have been recognized as Century Farms or Century Ranches and there are more than 45 in Latah County. Photo by Andrew Botterbusch.