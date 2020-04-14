Chalk decorations

Moscow High School senior Garrett Stucki stands above the garage door that he and his family decorated with sidewalk chalk at their home in Moscow. This photo was submitted by Lydia Stucki.

Moscow High School senior Garrett Stucki stands above the garage door that he and his family decorated with sidewalk chalk at their home in Moscow. This photo was submitted by Lydia Stucki.

Tags

Recommended for you