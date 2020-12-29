Chillin’ in the sun

John Farbo, of Moscow, snapped and submitted this image taken recently in the Florida Everglades National Park. An alligator is relaxing and enjoying the warm sunshine.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Curt Matthew Anderson
- Deputies investigating 3 apparent Saturday suicides
- Woman dies after collision south of Moscow
- Ralph Donald Payne
- Moscow parents in favor of hybrid schedule
- Julia Ann Caudillo
- Woman dies after collision south of Moscow on Friday
- Richard Carol Rhoads
- Whitman County deputies investigate apparent suicides
- Melody Kay Johnson-Lynch