Christmas cheer in Pullman

A healthy crowd, right, gathered at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center on Saturday and was treated to the vocal stylings of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity from Washington State University while it awaited the arrival of Santa Claus. The chorus and Santa visit were part of the Pullman Holiday Festival organized by by the Pullman Chamber of Commerce, Pullman Civic Trust and the Downtown Pullman Association. Photo by Jamie Whitman.

Tags

