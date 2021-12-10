Circles of caring

Jean Hinderer and Holly Adona, standing, staff members at Circles of Caring, pose with Jan Dewey, left, and Lorna Hanrahan, right, as they enjoy two of four new, comfortable and easily sanitized recliners. The recliners were purchased with a grant provided by Friends of Hospice. The photo was taken Nov. 30 by Ken Carper.

