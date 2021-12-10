Jean Hinderer and Holly Adona, standing, staff members at Circles of Caring, pose with Jan Dewey, left, and Lorna Hanrahan, right, as they enjoy two of four new, comfortable and easily sanitized recliners. The recliners were purchased with a grant provided by Friends of Hospice. The photo was taken Nov. 30 by Ken Carper.
Subscriber email options
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Advertisement
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Hillcrest Motel closing; tenants seek new homes
- UPDATE: Missing Lewiston girl found, suspect in custody
- Heather Frazier
- UPDATE: Missing Lewiston teen believed to be in stolen vehicle
- Moscow man left ‘bigger-than-life’ legacy
- Idaho WWAMI making a difference
- Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Cuellar
- Nancy Kathryn Bosse
- John Merwin Adler
- UI partners with Uber to offer two free rides per day