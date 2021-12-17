Close encounter

“As I was driving back home from the Snake River canyon, this buck mule deer got my attention from a hillside close to the road,” writes Jerry Cunnington. “He seemed to care less that I was watching from less than 100 feet away as I had to coax him to get his attention. I think his mind was more on food and does than being concerned about me.” Cunnington submitted this image to “Share Your Snaps,” and online community photo albun at inland360.com.