CNA graduates

Courtesy Jennifer Trout/Aspen ParkFive certified nursing assistants at Aspen Park in Moscow are graduating from high school, and plan to attend nursing school in the fall. From left to right are Brenna Dunworth, Troy High School; Alyssa Hamburg, Potlatch High School; Katie Paul, Potlatch High School; Liz White, Moscow High School and (not pictured) Tycee Miller, Potlatch High School.