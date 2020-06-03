CNA graduates

Five certified nursing assistants at Aspen Park in Moscow are graduating from high school, and plan to attend nursing school in the fall. From left to right are Brenna Dunworth, Troy High School; Alyssa Hamburg, Potlatch High School; Katie Paul, Potlatch High School; Liz White, Moscow High School and (not pictured) Tycee Miller, Potlatch High School.
Tags
Recommended for you
Open for business
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- WSU: Not all classes taught in fall will be in person
- Two Moscow businesses spray-painted
- His View: Is Pullman video system worth the cost?
- Daily average climbs as Idaho enters Stage 3 of reopening plan
- Scott M. Wimer
- Pullman family protests in Seattle
- Pullman police chief says he’s ‘disgusted’ by actions of cops in Minneapolis
- Gov. Inslee: Washington is moving to ‘new lifeboat’
- She’s ready to serve and save
- Drugs allegedly found in vehicle during traffic stop in Colfax
Your guide to the best businesses in the region