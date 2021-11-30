Colfax upgrades

Molly Keogh, director of the Colfax Chamber of Commerce, stands in front of The Lippitt Fountain at Cushing Eells Park in Colfax. The chamber recently received two $1,000 grants from the Rural Development Initiative and Avista to use toward improvements at the park. The money will be used to purchase a bench, bike rack and an informational sign about the fountain. The improvements are expected to be complete before the Colfax sesquicentennial celebration in July. Cushing Eells Park is off of Main Street on West North Street, and will be a focus area during the celebration.