Colton embraces play

Children at Guardian Angel-St. Boniface School in Colton will have a new place to play this year, thanks to a $55,000 private donation for a new playground structure. This photo of the students and the unfinished structure was submitted by school principal Lori Becker. Editor’s note: We’re planning a story in the coming weeks about the donation and the structure once it’s complete.

