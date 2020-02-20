Cordao do Boitata

Associated PressA reveler performs at the “Cordao do Boitata” street party, one of the many parades before the start of Carnival on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Carnival begins Friday.

 Associated Press

