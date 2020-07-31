Jamie Gaber, left, from the Palouse STEAM Coalition and Americorps volunteer Alison Crowley install landscrape fabric that will covered with wood chips for a trail at the Palouse Native Plant Walk on Thursday in Palouse. The park was established in 2008 by the city of Palouse and the Palouse Conservation District. Based in Pullman, the Palouse STEAM Coalition has been coordinating projects that get school kids from Palouse involved with the park.

