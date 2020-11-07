Creative candy delivery

Moscow’s John Martin, 7, and his father, Spencer, delivered candy to socially distanced trick-or-treaters on Halloween by running the treats down a Hot Wheels track. The Martins estimated they had about 150 kids come to their home in the Fort Russell area of Moscow. The photo was taken the morning after Halloween, as father and son were racing cars down the track and out the mouth of a jack-o’-lantern or through the hole in a gravestone.

