Decorating the caboose

Lights shine on a caboose Feb. 4 after volunteers decorated it outside the Pullman Depot Heritage Center. The photo was taken by Kathleen Ryan.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Rachael Anne Harum
- Bill would prohibit discrimination based on vaccinations
- Sick students, staff force school closure
- Late Moscow couple donates $135,000 to volunteer firefighters
- Recline, relax and enjoy the show
- Paradise Creek barely lower than flood stage
- Linda Kaye Elkins
- Verla Jean Peterson
- Moscow police facility expected to be more expensive
- Weddings now permitted at Paradise Ridge venue south of Moscow
Your guide to the best businesses in the region