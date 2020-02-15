Donating blood

Isaiah Rollins of Boy Scout Troop 460 donates blood for the first time during an American Red Cross blood drive in Pullman. Rollins donated blood to celebrate his 16th birthday and the completion of his Eagle Scout project. The photo was submitted by Kris Rollins.

