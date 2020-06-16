Donating to COVID-19 relief

The Moscow High School class of 2020 donated $1,000 to the Gritman Emergency Support Fund in response to COVID-19. They also donated money to area food banks and other organizations. They had worked to raise money through various events and fundraisers for their “senior sneak,” but when it became clear that would have to be canceled, they began looking to donate to organizations that help the community. Pictured, from left to right: Robin Barnes, physical education teacher; Talia Mullen; Kyle Clary; Audrey Bales; Sarah Carscallen; and Michelle Tanner, social studies teacher. This photo was contributed by the MHS class of 2020.