Donating to the choir

Palouse Harmony Chorus Secretary Dan Pierce presents a $500 check to vocal music teacher Stephanie Sant and members of the Moscow High School Encore Choir on Jan. 22 in Moscow. The donation will help defray the choir’s expenses when it travels to the Total Vocal Concert on March 29 in Carnegie Hall. The photo was taken by Jack Keller.

