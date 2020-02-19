Donating to the choir

Palouse Harmony Chorus Secretary Dan Pierce presents a $500 check to vocal music teacher Stephanie Sant and members of the Moscow High School Encore Choir on Jan. 22 in Moscow. The donation will help defray the choir’s expenses when it travels to the Total Vocal Concert on March 29 in Carnegie Hall. The photo was taken by Jack Keller.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- UI draws 100 takers for early retirement
- Leaving ‘R and D’ in the parking lot
- Republican event brings out Trump supporters
- Death Notices: Hussein M. Zbib; Ray D. Copeland; Joseph C. Watson
- Apple sleuth to speak in Pullman
- Moving up from Little League to Pac-12
- Moscow to assess downtown parking
- Peggy A. McLain
- Charles Edwin Deobald
- Lifting children ‘up off the floor’
Your guide to the best businesses in the region