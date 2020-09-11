Donations at the ready

Donated bags of clothing and other items for people whose homes burned in Malden and Pine City are seen Thursday at the Moscow Eagles Lodge. The items shown are what was collected in the first eight hours at the donation site. Those who would like to make a donation can call Kathy at (253) 951-7552. This photo was submitted by Marie Charles.

