Driven to Better Health

The Auto Dealers for Health program this year celebrates 10 years of partnership with Wysup Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram and Chipman & Taylor Chevrolet dealerships in Pullman. Since 2012, the program has raised more than $250,000 in funds for Pullman Regional Hospital. With every new or used car ordered or purchased from these two local dealerships in August, $100 is donated to the hospital. Pictured here are, left to right, Fran Amend, owner of Chipman & Taylor Chevrolet; Scott Adams, Pullman Regional Hospital CEO; Rueben Mayes, Pullman Regional Hospital chief development and external relations officer; and Michael Wysup, owner of Wysup Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.