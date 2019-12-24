Duke the Shopping Dog

Cindy Strain of Kamiah submitted this photo last week to “Share Your Snaps” at Inland360.com. She wrote: “Little Duke stole my husbands allowance off of the table. I think he knows that there are lots of good sales out there right now!”
