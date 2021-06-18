Aila Carr-Chellman of Moscow, second from left, received her Eagle Scout Award from BSA Scouting USA on June 10. Aila was one of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts. BSA Scouting, formerly Boy Scouts of America, started female scouting troops in February 2019. Girls Troop 333 in Moscow was initiated at that time. In the photo with Aila are Scoutmaster Shelly Hanks, and parents Davin Carr-Chellman and Ali Carr-Chellman.