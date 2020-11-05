East Troublesome Fire

Smoke from the East Troublesome Fire is seen Oct. 22 from Weinter Park, Colo. John Farbo submitted this photo, which was taken when the fire was only 5 percent contained.

Smoke from the East Troublesome Fire is seen Oct. 22 from Weinter Park, Colo. John Farbo submitted this photo, which was taken when the fire was only 5 percent contained.

Tags

Recommended for you