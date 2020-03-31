Eating prey

A praying mantis eats a lizard near Council, Idaho. Ron Seiler snapped the shot in the fall of 2018, and submitted the image recently to Share Your Snaps, an online community photo album at inland360.com.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- UPDATE: Rolovich, Chun react to WSU player's death
- Moscow businesses to close
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little issues statewide stay-at-home order
- Idaho reports three deaths related to COVID-19
- WSU football program mourns death of another player
- Moscow man accidentally shoots self in leg
- Whitman County reports third positive COVID-19 test
- Moscow businesses to close
- Moscow council extends emergency order until May 5
- Moscow snowboarder will have to put Olympic hopes on hold
Your guide to the best businesses in the region