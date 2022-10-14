Every bonfire has a story

Todd Glindeman of Boise stands with a leaf blower on the University of Idaho campus Sept. 30. Why? We'll let his mother and law, Sharon Curtis, tell the story: "The UI Homecoming bonfire was just not going to start. It had rained for two solid days, and neither flame throwers nor gasoline would get it to take off. Todd just happened to have a leaf blower in his tailgate camper. He provided it to the firemen, and the fire took off. He essentially saved the 2022 Homecoming bonfire." There you have it. The rest of the story.